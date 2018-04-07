Gaffer: Pompey’s left-back headache for Rochdale trip

Gaffer for a day Richard Brook, aged 44, from Roslin, Scotland, gives his pre-match thoughts on Pompey’s trip to Rochdale.

As we know, Pompey are very capable of building us up by beating Wigan and then going to Rochdale and losing.

Dion Donohue. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Reaching the play-offs would be a bonus. Most of the guys we travel with are realistic, unlike the online meltdowns you see about Kenny Jackett.

It’s a young team and I can recall Adam May and Ben Close playing superbly at Fleetwood, but considering their age it is going to be inconsistent.

There’s a chance we can get into the play-offs but I don’t think we’ll win them.

There are teams around us more streetwise when it comes to League One.

It would be nice, but I think we may fall just short.

Rochdale will be harder than a lot of people are expecting, but you have to travel to these places and get something. I think we can and will win but it will be close.

Perhaps a 2-0 victory.

With team selection, it has to be as you were, keeping the side which beat Wigan.

The only possible change would be to bring back Dion Donohue, which would be harsh on Brandon Haunstrup.

I saw Donohue at Wigan for his debut and wasn’t impressed. Since then the lad has come on in leaps and bounds.

Matt Clarke will win player of the season, with Jamal Lowe second, but Donohue would have run them close over the course of a season playing like that.

Richard’s Pompey team

McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Walkes, Lowe, Close, Evans, Naismith, Pitman.