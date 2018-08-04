Gaffer: Pompey should finish comfortably in the play-offs this season

This Pompey squad is definitely stronger than last season and there are better options – we’re just missing a couple more ingredients.

We are better equipped to have a promotion push after falling short last year because of a lack of options. Thankfully we’ve added more experienced players.

Gareth Evans. Picture: Neil Marshall

There is no reason why we cannot get into the play-offs. Kenny Jackett has a history of doing it and knows how to get out of this division – hopefully this season’s the season.

I can see us finishing comfortably in the play-offs. The whole idea is to progress, which is what that represents.

Looking at team selection for the Luton game, it pretty much picks itself, which shows how much we need another attacking midfielder and a striker.

With Gareth Evans, inset, coming in for the injured Jamal Lowe, that is as good as we’re going to get.

I don’t think Louis Dennis will be in the first team too much, I can’t really see it. Instead he’ll be on the bench and come on as the season progresses.

The fact he wasn’t even used against FC Utrecht says it all about whether he will feature at the moment.

As for Conor Chaplin, apparently he was seen leaving the pitch in tears after the final friendly. I don’t know whether that’s true or not.

He just needs games – and it’s not just Jackett who has continued to use him as a substitute.

He’s a goalscorer, put him on the pitch and you know what you’ll get from him.

I think Lee Brown, Tom Naylor and Lowe can be key players this season.