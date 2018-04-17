Gaffer: Pompey should pile more pain on Bradford

Our gaffer for a day, Pompey fan Andy Fleet, 30, from Hilsea, looks ahead to tonight’s match...

Bradford are on an awful run at the minute, so I am quietly confident about this one.

Of course there is the worrying doubt that the Bantams may turn it around at some point, after all they still have some good players.

However, we are currently involved in our best form of the season by far and played some great stuff, particularly against Wigan.

In addition, we are tight at the back, with four clean sheets in six matches. It means we often need one goal to win games.

Looking at our final four fixtures, with Charlton and Peterborough still to come to Fratton Park, I can see us reaching the play-offs. For me, three wins would do it.

Although I wouldn’t fancy our chances once there and don’t believe it will end in promotion.

We have not come close to beating Shrewsbury and Rotherham this season, while Blackburn have looked miles better in those encounters.

At least we have a trip to relegated Bury for the run-in – we tend to do well against the poor teams. Similarly, Bradford are in a very poor spell.

I would hope Kenny Jackett fields an unchanged side at Valley Parade.

Everything is going smoothly, so I wouldn’t change anything, let’s keep it the same.

Last season we were making plenty of changes until that great run kicked in, then we became a settled team and won the League Two title.

We’ve not had chance to field a settled side recently. In fact, a few months ago I would not have had Jamal Lowe in the team!

That’s why I am not a manager. As the season has progressed, he has probably challenged Matt Clarke as Pompey’s player of the season.