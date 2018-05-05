Gaffer: Pompey should recall Kennedy, Chaplin and Evans - and give Bass a game

Gaffer for a day Alan McSwiggan previews today’s Pompey v Peterborough game.

There’s nothing riding on this, we’re just playing for eighth, so I would probably give a few of the subs a run out.

With nothing to lose, let’s give Alex Bass a game and see how he responds to performing in front of 17,000 people.

He has only ever played in low-key matches so far, so let’s see what he is made of. I’m not sure he’ll make a gaffe like Luke McGee did!

I love McGee, though, I think he’s a good keeper and a superb shot-stopper.

From where I sit four rows from the front of the Fratton End, you can hear him commanding his defence. He remains young with a lot of developing to do.

I would also recall Matty Kennedy, pictured, along with Conor Chaplin and Gareth Evans.

We’ve not seen a lot of Stuart O’Keefe, but when he came on against Charlton in the last home game he didn’t stop running – and I like that.

It’s a winnable game, we’ve been on a bad run and it would be nice to finish the season on a high.

I’m looking forward to next year with a new kit, a new sponsor and a new club shop, things are happening behind the scenes.

I think we’ve done all right. I never saw us going up, yet the way Pompey have dropped off is still disappointing.

Matt Clarke has to be player of the season. You watch, he’ll leave this summer now! I chose Enda Stevens last year.