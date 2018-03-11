Gaffer: Pompey were lethargic after half-time in Gills loss

Gaffer for a day Brendon Bone, aged 46, from Bursledon, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s 3-1 loss to Gillingham.

So where do you start?

Brandon Haunstrup, left, Matt Clarke, centre, and Kal Naismith after Pompey's loss to Gillingham. Picture: Joe Pepler

We played some decent football in the first half, I quite liked the 3-5-2 formation considering it was the first time we put it together.

I clapped them off after the opening 45 minutes, which is a rarity for me since Christmas. The expectation was we’d score another two or three goals after the break.

What I can’t figure out is what Kenny Jackett said to the players at half-time to make them so lethargic.

Whereas Steve Lovell must have read the riot act.

We came out a different team and Conor Wilkinson started to rip us apart.

What do you think went wrong?

Mr Jackett seems robotic, he has no passion on the touchline. I know we were spoilt with the passion of Paul Cook, but it is frustrating.

You do wonder whether he had any passion at half-time during his talk. Can he can inspire the players, because something happened to make them so lethargic after the first half. They shouldn’t have come out complacent.

It does worry me that we are building a legacy of 10-15 years under new owners with a manager who cannot change the second half of the season.

Where next for Pompey?

We won’t get sucked into a relegation fight, but we are treading water, getting good results here or there.

We have no leaders in that team from what I can see, so must go out and recruit them.

We are mid-table – but in 30 years of following Pompey, it is very rare to be an also-ran mid-table side.

Who stood out for you?

Jamal Lowe was our man of the match, 100 per cent. He was a different class in the first half.

Lowe has actually been one of our best players for weeks now, head and shoulders above anyone else since Christmas.

Dion Donohue was relatively decent, as was Matt Clarke, but Lowe kept going and wanted to always be involved.

What did you make of Sylvain Deslandes’ home debut?

I didn’t think much of him, whereas Dion Donohue has been superb at left-back recently.

He looks all right, but it’s one game so it’s hard to judge. You bring these players from the division above and hope they thrive. We will see.

I prefer Brandon Haunstrup to Deslandes, though, he holds the ball up and beats a man better. He’s also our player and no-one else’s.

Brendon’s Pompey ratings...

Luke McGee - 5

Jack Whatmough - 6

Christian Burgess - 5

Matt Clarke - 6

Anton Walkes - 5

Sylvain Deslandes - 5

Ben Close - 4

Dion Donohue - 6

Connor Ronan - 5

Jamal Lowe - 7

Kal Naismith - 5