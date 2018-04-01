Gaffer: Pompey win brings tattoo on my bum ever nearer

Pompey fan Ian Chiverton, 35, from Godalming gives his verdict after the win at Walsall...

So let’s get this straight, you’re not keen for Pompey to reach the play-offs?

Well, if we do then I’ll have to get a tattoo of Kenny Jackett on my backside. Seriously!

After a particularly bad performance before Christmas, in a moment of anger I tweeted out that pledge.

Obviously people noticed it and screenshotted my words, so I can hardly back out now. I’ll have to do it.

I already have a Pompey tattoo on my arm, but nothing on my bum – yet!

I should have promised to have it done if Pompey won the play-offs, not qualified! I’ve instantly regretted that.

Do you think they can do it?

It’s a tough one, we just have to stay in touch, taking it one game at a time.

We must stay in touch with the pack and, as we know, the fans will get louder the closer we get to the finish line.

If you had offered me the play-offs pre-season I would have said no chance, but we’re still there in the mix at this stage.

What did you make of Saturday’s performance?

It was really good, we came out so strongly in the second half and deservedly won it in the end.

I’ve been to all but one game this season and cannot recall us coming out of the blocks so quickly after half-time.

We kept plugging away and deserved to win.

Mind you, if we played that sort of game under Paul Cook we would have won by three or four. This team is not settled, doesn’t have flamboyance and needs to grind out results.

Which we did against Walsall.

Which players stood out for you?

Before Gareth Evans scored, I would have given man of the match to either Matt Clarke or Ben Close. But Evans was the match-winner so I’ll go with him.

I really like Evans, he gives us energy in midfield and on his day is a very good player forPompey.

Clarke is making this league look ridiculous, he is so composed on the ball, happy to take it around players.

Now onto Wigan then.

They are a ruthless side, but if we are still in the game at half-time I would take a draw.

There’s bound to be some boos for Paul Cook, but I think they’ll be drowned out by claps – and I’ll be among those clapping him.

I am annoyed at what he said about staying, but that’s football. He did what he came to do at Pompey and I have no issues with him.

I will show appreciation when he comes out.

But after that I am not interested and will focus on my team.

Ratings

Luke McGee 7

Nathan Thompson 8

Jack Whatmough 8

Matt Clarke 8

Dion Donohue 7

Anton Walkes 7

Jamal Lowe 6

Gareth Evans 8

Ben Close 8

Kal Naismith 7

Brett Pitman 6