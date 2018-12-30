Gaffer: Portsmouth are getting promotion in 2019

Gaffer for a Day, Paul Fletcher, aged 23 from Cosham, gives his opinion on Pompey’s 5-2 win at Fleetwood.

Talk about an eventful second half!

Jamal Lowe scored twice in the 5-2 victory at Fleetwood. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

We’ve gone to a Fleetwood side with two home league defeats and scored five, which I think flattered us a little bit.

But we took our chances, unlike at Gillingham, and collected an important win at a time when some fans were getting very frustrated that we may throw this away.

We didn’t play too badly in the first half, but down the middle were far too defensive and, while the red card changed the game, so did the introduction of Gareth Evans for Ben Close.

Suddenly we had an extra man up top to worry their defence and caused no end of problems.

Mind you, we had a huge amount of luck when the hit the post twice in one attack, it nearly gave me a heart attack!

What did you think of the red card for Dean Marney?

Even if there hadn’t been a red card, I think we would probably have gone on to draw the game, if not nicked a win.

To be fair, referee Matt Donohue was pretty bad for both sides. I thought their penalty was pretty soft – and ours.

I didn’t see the second yellow card to decide whether it was harsh, but the referee was a bit lightweight throughout.

Still, we won, and I’m confident we’re going up.

Before the match you said it didn’t concern you seeing Anton Walkes return. Good call!

Yes, I don’t want Kenny Jackett to waste another wage on a right-back when we have Walkes to come in and others like Gareth Evans. Let’s use the budget elsewhere.

Walkes remains a good player – and what a goal! I didn’t expect him to hit the ball first time, that strike was absolutely fantastic.

Suddenly two goals in two minutes meant we were winning, I thought I was dreaming!

Walkes totally won over the fans with that performance, let alone the goal. He was solid, pushed forward and had a good game.

I also thought Brandon Haunstrup was brilliant when he came on at left-back, the quality of his crossing was fantastic.

Who was your star man?

Everything Ronan Curtis did was fantastic, he controlled the game, skinned players and was pinging balls in the box. Quality.

Sometimes I find him frustrating as he tries to do too much at times when there are easier options, but that’s a small criticism.

He wants to run at players, is passionate, desperate to win games and is the person who can get the rest of the team going.

Personally, I think we need to go up this season if we want to keep him, he is being watched, like any good player.

Craig MacGillivray 7

Anton Walkes 8

Jack Whatmough 7

Matt Clarke 7

Lee Brown 6 (Brandon Haunstrup 8)

Tom Naylor 7

Ben Thompson 8

Ben Close 7

Jamal Lowe 8

Ronan Curtis 9

Brett Pitman 7