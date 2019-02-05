Gaffer for a day Sam Pullen, aged 37, High Wycombe, gives his pre-match thoughts on Pompey’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at QPR...

This will be the first Pompey game I’ll get to this season.

League One - Gillingham v Portsmouth - 26/12/18'Portsmouths Oliver Hawkins

I work in Hammersmith and will be cycling to Loftus Road from my office.

Pompey haven’t won their past four league games and what I suspect what’s gone wrong is Kenny Jackett hasn’t made enough changes to a winning team.

It sounds a bit counter-intuitive but there have been signs of fatigue in a lot of players who were performing well at the start of the season and possibly other teams are starting to work us out as well.

Jackett has said he needs to find another settled team and the squad hasn’t gelled again as quickly as he’d have liked.

I think the Blues boss has been a victim of his own success and there are some teams around us in good form, although there is a long way to go.

A lot of fans say “Nevermind the FA Cup, concentrate on the league” but I’ve had some of my happiest memories watching Pompey in the Cup and I’d be delighted to go as far as possible.

With a bit of luck we can get into the next round then stranger things have happened.

We will again come up against a Championship side and I suspect QPR are going to play a strong team like they did at Fratton Park.

It’ll be an indication of our Championship credentials again if we do get promoted.

I’d like to see Oli Hawkins start at QPR.

He has a very specific set of attributes that none of our other strikers have.

In terms of a prediction, I’m going for Pompey to win on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

I think it will be a close game and the hosts will open the scoring – we seem to be starting games quite slowly recently.

Then hopefully we pick it up in the second half, score an equaliser and go on to win a dramatic penalty shootout.