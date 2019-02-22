Gaffer for the Day, Hugo Deadman, aged 51 from Petersfield, casts his eye over Pompey's clash with Barnsley.

Kenny Jackett was correct when he talked how the players don’t have will to lose and are still working incredibly hard, but we look like a team in the bottom six.

We have no form, no uplift, and after scoring a lucky equaliser against Bristol Rovers failed to push on, with no sustained pressure.

The confidence has gone and in any walk of life, whether business, politics or whatever, if the staff are not working out you must change it.

The team did well before Christmas, but it just isn’t working anymore, there’s a lack of creativity, they are very static, pedestrian even.

I’m seeing the play-offs for us at the season’s end. There’s a ruthlessness about Barnsley and Luton, real confidence and a swagger, which we don’t have. In fact, we didn’t even have it before.

Gaffer for a Day, Hugh Deadman from Petersfield, wants Viv Solomon-Otabor handed a Pompey recall. Picture: Joe Pepler

Looking at the team, Ronan Curtis needs a rest, I would keep Jamal Lowe in for now and Gareth Evans should be dropped. Let’s play Viv Solomon-Otabor and pack them into midfield in a 4-4-2.

Ben Close doesn’t dominate the game, but I think he’s getting better each match. He’s a player who can really benefit from having a run in the team and should keep his place.

People have found out the system, they are doubling up on the wingers and Evans is no long ghosting in to score. Instead we need a front two of James Vaughan and Omar Bogle to give more threat.

Curtis looks tired, he didn’t have a break coming over from the Irish league and seems the new Kal Naismith. He plays for himself and not the team, always arguing with the team-mates and – like Naismith – the cross is the last option.

Lowe works incredibly hard but his strength is he doesn’t really dribble, instead driving past people. You are not going to drive past three players in a row, though.

The most threatening player on the right against Bristol Rover was Anton Walkes and he deserves credit for that, he has done well at times.

(4-4-2) MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Lowe,Naylor, Close, Solomon-Otabor, Bogle, Vaughan.