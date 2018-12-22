Gaffer: Portsmouth must go for the jugular against Sunderland

Gaffer for a Day, Rob Cusack, aged 22 from Fareham, casts his eye over Pompey’s clash with Sunderland...

This is the biggest game of the season so far, no doubt about it, and important for both teams for the same reason – promotion.

Pompey loanee Andre Green. Picture: Joe Pepler

For us, it’s one of those you can’t lose because Sunderland have two games in hand. If we beat them, we will then be eight points ahead.

However, should we lose then Sunderland will be two points behind with two games in hand with a squad obviously too good for League One. It’s crazy to think how they ended up here.

When we went down from the Championship, the squad was probably League One quality at best.

On the face of it, you can say you would settle for a draw, but I believe we have to go for the jugular considering how important this match this.

If you go for it and lose, you have only dropped a couple of points in December – there are still 23 matches remaining. If this fixture took place in the same circumstances at the end of the season, you would approach it differently.

As I attend university in Leicester, earlier this month I saw Sunderland at Walsall in the FA Cup, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

The Black Cats looked better than Walsall by a long way, but struggled to cope with Andy Cook, a tall, physical striker. Speaking to their fans online, generally that has been a problem for them.

For that reason you have to fancy Oli Hawkins against their defence, his hold-up play could hopefully cause them problems.

Looking at team selection, you cannot change too much, although I would take out Gareth Evans, even though he has played really well and works hard.

Maybe we can have Andre Green in the attacking three along with Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis. Those three can then be interchangeable behind Oli Hawkins, all would give Sunderland something to think about.

I’m looking forward to the game, Fratton Park is always fun when the away end is full and visiting fans are making a bit of noise.

For my score prediction, I’m going for a 2-1 win to Pompey.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Ben Thompson, Jamal Lowe, Andre Green, Ronan Curtis, Oli Hawkins.