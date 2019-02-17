Have your say

Gaffer for a day David Conville, aged 65, from Fratton, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s 3-3 draw at Southend.

Well that was disappointing?

Pompey dejected after conceding at Southend. Picture: Joe Pepler

That’s putting it kindly – Pompey should never have drawn that game.

How can you be three goals up and only get a point?

We were cruising after the half-hour and could have put a bit of pressure on Barnsley and Luton before their games.

Now we’re five points outside the top two and I think our automatic promotion hopes are over.

If we don’t buck up our ideas then we’ll end up missing out on the play-offs.

For the play-offs you need momentum going into them and that’s something we’re lacking considerably at the moment.

Can you put your finger on what went wrong?

Kenny Jackett shouldn’t have changed the formation midway through the game.

I wouldn’t have took Omar Bogle off but he had cramp so I suppose he had to be replaced.

But why didn't James Vaughan come on instead of Gareth Evans?

It would have been a like-for-like replacement and wouldn’t have changed things too much.

When we were 4-4-2, Southend hardly threatened to score in the second half.

After Pompey went 4-2-3-1 then it invited the pressure on and we collapsed.

Did you think Bogle was offside for his disallowed goal?

At first, I didn’t have a great view of it.

But having watched the replay, he definitely was onside.

To be fair, that would have put us 3-0 up and maybe Hawkins’ goal wouldn’t have arrived after it.

Anyway, we got the third and should never have threw three points away like we did.

Bogle also missed a golden chance in the second half when he was one v one with the keeper.

What did you make of the defending for Southend’s goals?

Matt Clarke was caught napping for their first one.

He just didn’t react at all and Simon Cox managed to slip away from him.

Clarke is our best player but he had his worst games for a very long time.

I don’t know what Bryn Morris was thinking, either.

Why did he make that challenge inside the box that gifted Southend a penalty?

The third goal looked a decent move, to be fair, with a great pass leaving Cox with a simple finish.

Who was your man of the match?

Christian Burgess was brilliant for me, despite Pompey conceding three times!

After his mistake against Doncaster, he’s bounced back superbly and is showing his best form.

David’s Pompey ratings

Craig MacGillivray 6

Anton Walkes 5

Christian Burgess 7

Matt Clarke 5

Lee Brown 6

Jamal Lowe 6

Bryn Morris 5

Ben Close 6

Viv Solomon-Otabor 6

Oli Hawkins 6

Omar Bogle 6