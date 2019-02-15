Have your say

Gaffer for a day Mark Henderson, aged 23, from Fareham, gives his pre-match thoughts on Pompey’s trip to Southend.

What I think has went wrong for Pompey lately is they’ve had too many games in a short space of time.

Kenny Jackett should have rotated his squad after the new loan signings were brought in last month.

The boss should have rested key players like Jamal Lowe, Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans for two reasons.

Firstly, to give the trio a break and secondly to assess how the new boys fit in and how to get the best out of them.

I do still think Pompey can be promoted automatically this season if we can get results and get some luck.

The way I look at it is both top spot and second place is up for grabs until it’s mathematically impossible.

At the start of the season, I did think we’d be promoted.

We almost got into the play-offs last season and we made our squad stronger over the summer.

This season I have been impressed by Jamal Lowe.

He’s improved a lot from last campaign, has understood the play of each game and how to step up to each challenge.

At Southend, I would try a 4-4-2 formation, with Louis Dennis in central midfield.

He would add a bit more height to the engine room. In the games he’s played in, he looks like he has the stamina and the coolness to play in there.

I think Dennis also has the strength to keep players at bay and is cool on the ball.

I’d also start Omar Bogle and Oli Hawkins up front together.

With Bogle’s speed and Hawkins’ height they could play off each other.

I think Pompey have missed not having two strikers lately.

We didn’t at the beginning of the season but now teams have found a way to stop us.

My prediction for the game would be a 2-0 win for the Blues, with Bogle scoring both.

We have a good record when on TV.

Mark’s chosen starting line-up (4-2-2)

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Jamal Lowe, Ben Close, Louis Dennis, Gareth Evans, Omar Bogle, Oli Hawkins