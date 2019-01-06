Gaffer: Portsmouth were brilliant to a man at Norwich

Gaffer for a day Dawn Roberts, aged 54, from Fareham, gives her verdict on Pompey’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round victory at Norwich...

What a finish to the game that was?

Pompey celebrate Andre Green's 94th-minute winner at Norwich. Picture: Joe Pepler

I don’t think as many emotions have went through my mind in the last 10 minutes of a game before.

It was well deserved because all of them were brilliant. They all ran their socks off and never gave up.

The save Craig MacGillivray made kept us in it near the end before we hit Norwich on the counter-attack. What a pass from Dion Donohue to find Andre Green.

The substitute had a bit of luck with the ricochet but it was brilliant the way he slotted it in.

It was a great win for Kenny Jackett on his birthday and let’s hope we get a good home draw in the fourth round.

Did you think Grant Hanley deserved a red card?

When I first saw it at the game, I thought it was a bit harsh.

But now I’ve watched the replay back then it definitely was a red card – Hanley took Ronan Curtis out.

The player that was running alongside Curtis was too far behind. Hanley was definitely the last defender, the other player wouldn’t have made it and Curtis would have been in on goal.

I was there with my brother, sister and a couple of the kids and we all thought it was a bit harsh.

It proved to be the right decision, however.

To be fair, Norwich did well with 10 men and just got on with the game. Matches like that can sometimes get nasty because the team with 10 men will try everything they can.

But the game altogether was brilliant.

Did it look like Pompey will be able to cut it in the Championship if they are promoted this season?

I said in my pre-match preview that it would be a test and we passed it.

But sometimes I think teams who are playing sides in lower divisions should still put out the majority of their first team, with a couple of changes.

There were a lot of players Norwich left out and some of the fans want to see how their team fare against that calibre of players.

I know the Canaries had a few injuries and, to be fair, they still put out a good team and we played well.

Who was your man of the match?

I’ve got two I’m going to pick!

I thought Jack Whatmough was brilliant yet again – he didn’t miss a thing.

Dion Donohue also returned to the side and did a really good job at left-back.

Nevertheless, everyone ran their socks off and they played as a team, which is how it should be.

Dawn’s Pompey ratings…

Craig MacGillivray – 8

Anton Walkes – 8

Jack Whatmough – 9

Matt Clarke – 8

Dion Donohue – 8

Tom Naylor – 8

Ben Thompson – 8

Jamal Lowe – 8

Gareth Evans (Andre Green – 8) – 7

Ronan Curtis – 8

Brett Pitman – 7