Gaffer: Pressure on Plymouth ahead of Pompey visit

Gaffer for a day Mark Harvey, aged 56, from Launceston, Cornwall, gives his pre-match thoughts on Pompey’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

This is massive for Plymouth – and a bit of a free roll of the dice for us.

Pompey midfielder Stuart O'Keefe. Picture: Joe Pepler

We are outsiders to reach the top six and, crucially, Argyle have one more game at home after this, whereas we have two.

It’s two teams in form and has 0-0 written all over it, but it’s a bigger game for them. I live in Cornwall and everyone in that neck of the woods feels its importance.

For us, it’s just another match. The way the fixtures are coming out, the Charlton game in a week’s time is more important.

Then come the final match of the season we host Peterborough.

That could leave things in our own hands, trying to steal a play-off spot off someone else.

If we were in the play-off positions at present then the pressure would be on us. Instead it’s on teams like Charlton and Plymouth to stay there during the final five matches of the season.

It’s timely that Stuart O’Keefe came back last week and was given some minutes at Rochdale. I think he will replace the injured Anton Walkes in midfield.

You wouldn’t want Kenny Jackett playing around with the defence to get Jack Whatmough into midfield instead, you need a proper midfielder in there, no disrespect.

Whatmough and Matt Clarke have developed a great partnership at the back, with not as many mistakes compared to when Christian Burgess was there.

Mark’s starting line-up

McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, O’Keefe, Lowe, Evans, Close, Naismith, Pitman.