Gaffer: Recall Pompey Academy graduate for Charlton clash

Gaffer for a day Mary Williams, aged 52, from Southsea, gives her thoughts on Pompey’s clash against Charlton Athletic.

I have not been very optimistic of reaching the play-offs since Christmas, purely for the fact so many teams are around us.

Brandon Haunstrup. Picture: Joe Pepler

If Bradford win their two games in hand they could be on level points with us, so it potentially is a fight between six teams for two places.

I would be delighted if we reached the top six but I really don’t think we will.

Regardless, I wouldn’t be disappointed, it has been a really good season and our young players will be better for it next campaign.

It has been far more than consolidating being back in League One. There have been some great matches, such as Wigan at home.

Whoever ends up third, and it’s looking like Shrewsbury will finish there, will be head and shoulders above the other play-off teams.

Even if we reached the play-offs, we’ll be disappointed anyway. But I really don’t want Plymouth to get there!

For the visit of Charlton, bearing in mind Anton Walkes is still out, I’d like to see Dion Donohue pushed into midfield to protect the back four and Brandon Haunstrup feature at left-back.

Donohue was involved in some of the less than stunning defending at Bradford, but I’d like him still in the team, while Haunstrup has impressed on every occasion I’ve seen him.

I’ve not been convinced by Connor Ronan.

Yes, he may be a fabulous player one day but in the current situation is not exactly the answer.

I’m also not a massive Stuart O’Keefe fan, so Donohue should push up to be ahead of both in midfield.

Mary’s starting line-up

McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Haunstrup, Donohue, Lowe, Close, Evans, Naismith, Pitman (4-1-4-1)