Gaffer: Recall Pompey captain – he’s trained hard all week

Pompey fan Wayne Harris, aged 40, from Fareham gives his thoughts ahead of today’s clash against Doncaster.

Doncaster have won three times in 11 matches and have gone six games without victory – this is an opportunity to win.

I definitely fancy our chances to get our first victory of 2018.

Stephen Henderson will obviously replace Luke McGee in goal, but I would also like to see a recall for Brett Pitman.

I thought he did well when he came on against Shrewsbury, with one shot striking the bar. My dad is Barry Harris and he’s told me the skipper has been training hard this week.

We expect so much of him, the opposition must be in awe, but his lack of recent goals doesn’t bother me.

I thought it was a good decision from Kenny Jackett to drop him against the Shrews. He responded well to that and looked like he had something to prove when he entered the pitch in the second half.

In the centre of midfield I can see Anton Walkes handed his debut alongside Ben Close – and I’m looking forward to seeing him play.

I am friends with a couple of Spurs fans and they think he will make a difference.

Finally, I would select Matty Kennedy ahead of Jamal Lowe, who was disappointing last week and I wasn’t surprised to see him subbed.

I like Kennedy, he has pace, delivery and is exciting on the ball. I expect him to go on the left of midfield, with Pitman operating in the number 10 role.