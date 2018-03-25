Gaffer: Recall versatile Pompey talent for U’s clash

Have your say

Gaffer for a day Dan Stewart, aged 28, from Drayton, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s clash against Oxford United.

Oldham was a massive result – a win, a clean sheet and Brett Pitman back scoring goals.

After Gillingham, most fans thought that was it for the season, nothing to play for having not won at home in 2018.

However, the Boundary Park victory gives us the chance to look up rather than down.

There remains a slight chance of the play-offs if we go on a little run and the fans have something to be positive about.

Up to that point, people had started to question Kenny Jackett a little bit, even myself.

His decisions were under scrutiny – but I still believe he’s the right man for the job.

Before this season, the majority of people I know would have been happy with a mid-table, steady-the-ship campaign.

It was about regrouping in League One.

Despite some being negative, we still have a chance of the play-offs, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

Jackett is experimenting in the meantime, playing wing-backs against Gillingham and then full-back against Oldham.

He’s trying partnerships, such as Jack Whatmough with Matt Clarke in central defence, while the boss continues to search for the right number 10.

I would recall Nathan Thompson and put him into the centre of midfield, with Dion Donohue dropping to replace Brandon Haunstrup at left-back.

Dan’s starting line-up

McGee, Walkes, Whatmough, Burgess, Donohue, Close, Thompson, Lowe, Ronan, Naismith, Pitman. (4-2-3-1)