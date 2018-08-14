Gaffer: Strong Pompey team should start against AFC Wimbledon

Have your say

Pompey fan Lee Jeffery, aged 37, from Fratton, gives his thoughts on tonight’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against AFC Wimbledon...

Pompey should be taking the Carabao Cup seriously.

Danny Rose. Picture: Joe Pepler

We should try to get as far as we can in the competition.

We should have that winning mentality to come out on top of every game.

For the clash against AFC Wimbledon, if we make wholesale changes then it could have a negative effect on our league form.

If we play a strong team then we can score a few goals – I’ll go for a 3-1 win. I’d like to hope Brett Pitman scores a couple and Ronan Curtis nets one.

Craig MacGillivray needs more games and I wouldn’t want to change the back four too much.

I’d like to keep a bit of continuity, although I would give Jack Whatmough a rest because he has had his injury problems.

Christian Burgess is a good player so let’s get him in – he brings a bit of experience as well.

Oli Hawkins did well against Blackpool on Saturday. However, there’s always the chance Kenny Jackett will go with him for the Oxford game this weekend.

Pitman needs 90 minutes, so let’s get him playing and scoring goals. You’d think he will be champing at the bit –fingers crossed he will be.

Danny Rose, inset, needs a good 90 minutes behind him.

He could well be a starter, although I have a lot of time for Ben Close.

However, Rose is a very good player and him and Tom Naylor is something worth looking at a bit closer.

Let’s get David Wheeler in the team and scoring goals.

He’s done well at Fratton Park before and I think he is a good signing.

He needs game-time so may play for 75 minutes.