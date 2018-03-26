Gaffer: The The exciting game Pompey fans have waited for

Gaffer for a day Dan Stewart, aged 28, from Drayton, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s 3-0 victory over Oxford United.

Plenty to talk about then?

Brett Pitman celebrates his first goal against Oxford United. Picture: Joe Pepler

We’ve been waiting for an exciting game for ages, especially in front of the Sky cameras.

The television audience could see plenty of good things about us, something which hasn’t happened in front of the cameras for such a long time.

There were goals at the Fratton End, Jamal Lowe and Brett Pitman linked up well, Kal Naismith is scoring again – and our first home win of 2018.

It was a great day all-around, helped by that Oxford penalty miss and the sending off.

Who stood out for you?

It’s a tough one, everyone had good games, but I’m going for Brett Pitman as my man of the match.

He’s a natural finisher and put the game to bed – he will definitely now get beyond the 20-goal barrier.

That’s the difference with so many other sides and other games, we have a natural scorer in the team.

I thought Nathan Thompson also did well, while Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough are getting clean sheets in defence. It’s going to be hard for Christian Burgess to come back in.

What did you make of the penalty aftermath?

It was a turning point and I am glad it happened as it contributed to us winning the game comfortably.

However, Thompson was lucky to be on the pitch, he could easily have been booked for goading Alex Mowatt.

Obviously the officials saw Mowatt slap him, but you would have also thought they had spotted what Thompson did.

He shouldn’t have done it. It shows bad sportsmanship, but perhaps there was a bit of his Swindon background in there as well being against rivals Oxford.

Having said that, as soon as you raise your arm then you have to go, so Mowatt deserved his red card.

So what next for Pompey this season?

We’re now two points off the play-offs, so of course we can do it.

Back-to-back victories sets it up nicely, the ‘We’re On Our Way’ song was also back in the Fratton End and it makes you think a little bit.

Can we go on? We have to use that opportunity now to maintain a winning running and see where it takes us.

There is something there, we showed it against Oxford in the opening 15 minutes and the last 30 minutes – there is every chance.

It’s Walsall on Saturday so we’ll see what happens, we have something to look forward to now.

Dan’s Pomepy ratings

Luke McGee – 7

Anton Walkes – 7

Jack Whatmough – 8

Matt Clarke – 8

Dion Donohue – 7

Ben Close – 7

Nathan Thompson – 7

Connor Ronan – 7

Jamal Lowe – 8

Kal Naismith – 7

Brett Pitman – 8