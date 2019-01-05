Gaffer: Time for Dennis to be handed Portsmouth chance

Dawn Roberts, aged 54 from Fareham, previews Pompey’s FA Cup trip to Norwich...

I have us down for a 2-1 win, but I think this is going to be a big test for us.

Gaffer for a Day, Dawn Roberts, wants Louis Dennis to start against Norwich. Picture: Sean Ryan/PinPep

I’ve watched Norwich a couple of times in live Sky games recently and it appears we need to make some big changes to be able to compete at that level next season.

They look a good side, but I think they’ll rest a few players and have a second team out.

That will give us more chance of winning. We’ve got nothing to lose, we are not expected to beat them, the players have to go out there and do their best.

What we have to do is keep the pressure on. I’ve noticed a couple of times this season, especially against AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day, that we can get a goal and sit back.

That shouldn’t be the case, we need to keep going, get a couple more goals and then have a rest.

Opponents are often given too much time, we need to get there quicker to make a tackle so the player knows who we are. A bit like what Jack Whatmough did with his brilliant tackle against Wimbledon.

Now we go to Carrow Road with a good away record and – with that in mind – I think we might be able to cause an upset.

With this being an FA Cup game, I would like Kenny Jackett to mix it a bit and give players like Louis Dennis a chance.

He deserved it, he has done well in the Checkatrade Trophy matches I’ve seen, especially Arsenal under-21s and Spurs under-21s. Perhaps they don’t think he’s strong enough yet, but give him a chance.

Let’s also put Dion Donohue at left-back, give him a run out, see how it goes, and then swap him with Brandon Haunstrup.

I’d also like to include Gareth Evans in the side, even if he has to play at right-back to accommodate team changes.

He doesn’t deserve to be dropped, he’s one of our best players, I couldn’t understand it when he was put on the bench at Fleetwood.

I watched it on iFollow and when he came on he changed the game, we were more attacking.

(4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Evans, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Walkes, Lowe, Dennis, Curtis, Hawkins.