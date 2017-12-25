Gaffer tips Pitman for deeper Pompey role

Pompey fan John Porter, 39, from Widley looks ahead to the visit of AFC Wimbledon in our Gaffer For A Day column.

I think a top-six place is now a realistic ambition this season.

Taking on AFC Wimbledon on Boxing Day in front of our fans is a chance to get another win towards it.

I must admit, I haven’t always been a fan of Kenny Jackett and some of the decisions he’s made this season.

I never got my head around the fact he took Danny Rose, Gareth Evans and Kal Naismith out of the team for such a long period.

In my opinion, they were replaced with people who were viewed as not being good enough for League Two.

To be fair, though, the likes of Brandon Haunstrup and Ben Close have done better as the season has gone on.

But I don’t think it’s any coincidence our improvement in results has coincided with Evans and Rose coming back into the team.

Rose has been our best player over the past five or six games, in my opinion.

In terms of team selection, I would get Naismith back in for Matty Kennedy if he was fit for selection.

The main issue for me, though, is where’s best to use Brett Pitman.

I don’t really think he’s mobile enough to be played right at the top of the pitch.

Against Bury, I thought it was worth introducing Curtis Main at half-time and using Pitman deeper.

Main will at least charge about and that could open up space which Pitman can make the most of.

Pitman flatters to deceive at times being used further forward but he will take a chance for you if he gets it.

Maybe an option would be to use Oli Hawkins up front and Pitman a little bit deeper.

I’m not sure if Paul Robinson will play or not. He’s a decent player but I think we have better now.

It’s game we have to be looking to get three points from.