Gaffer for a Day, Hugo Deadman, aged 51 from Petersfield, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s goalless draw with Barnsley.

An improvement on recent performances?

I don’t think we’ll see many better goalless draws on a Saturday afternoon than that.

If somebody had told me beforehand we would get a point against Barnsley and a clean sheet, I would have bitten your hand it.

Ultimately I was disappointed not to get the win, which demonstrates how much better we were than Tuesday night against Bristol Rovers.

We looked a cohesive unit, the three in midfield did well, and Barnsley are no mugs, they break in packs and are like a swarm coming forward.

What was your view of the penalty?

Clearly it was a game with just one goal in it. Barnsley headed against the post, but we had the better chances, especially the penalty.

Omar Bogle struck it all right, but it was the right height for the keeper to save. We were looking for our pressure to result in a goal, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

Mind you, I’m not sure what was going on before the penalty was taken, Ronan Curtis was getting involved as far as I could see, wanting to take it. Not very helpful really.

It was a good point, but could have been three. I’m afraid it was two points dropped.

A fitting tribute to Mick Kennedy?

I was at school when Kennedy played for us and Saturday was a gritty, determined display he used to put in.

He was a scary player, technically okay but played with heart and could turn the whole team around if things were not going right. We’ve not really had that since Michael Doyle left.

Kennedy was an extraordinary player and I loved the banners around the ground in tribute to him on Saturday.

Along with the minute’s applause and the chanting of his name on 57 minutes, it was quite a moving day. It’s wonderful somebody can be remembered like that – sums up the impact he had on this club.

Who stood out for you?

Christian Burgess did not miss a challenge, every time the ball entered the box he was there to head it away.

I also thought Tom Naylor was pretty amazing, his work-rate is extraordinary, but Burgess gets my man of the match.

I used to worry about Burgess, to me he was a bit flaky, thought he was better than he actually was, but since that mistake against Doncaster he’s knuckled down.

There’s a steeliness I’ve not noticed before, he put some fantastic challenges in against Barnsley, was calm on the ball and there was no sense of a ricket.

When it was announced he was the sponsors’ man of the match there was a standing ovation around the ground, which shows many agreed.



Craig MacGillivray 7

Anton Walkes 8

Christian Burgess 9

Matt Clarke 7

Lee Brown 7

Tom Naylor 8

Ben Close 7

Bryn Morris 7

Ronan Curtis 7

Omar Bogle 7

Viv Solomon-Otabor 7