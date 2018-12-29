Gaffer: Walkes’ Portsmouth recall doesn’t worry me

Gaffer for a Day, Paul Fletcher, aged 23 from Cosham, looks ahead to today’s trip to Fleetwood.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I’m over the moon with Pompey the moment. We’re top of the league and have lost one away game all season. It’s brilliant.

A lot of people were very negative about losing at Gillingham on Boxing Day, yet we were going to get beaten eventually on our travels.

We had a lot of chances, but didn’t put them away. The performance was all right, though, even if we did, at times, try to walk the ball in. The chances were definitely there.

Fleetwood is going to be a hard match, but I think we have too much quality, even on the bench with the likes of Andre Green and Brett Pitman.

I actually don’t think Pitman did well against Gillingham. I also don’t know what this thing is with David Wheeler, he came off the bench and did nothing.

Then again, you look at Hawkins, who I am a big fan of, and he missed two great headers.

I thought we should have been looking for nine points from nine going into the new year, yet we lost to Gillingham in the first one. Now we have to beat both Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon.

If we slip up on Saturday, it’s going to give Luton and Sunderland more hope. On the whole, though, I don’t think we are going to slip up, we’ll be all right.

I’m waiting for Luton to fall apart, I cannot believe they will keep their run going, I think they’ll start to lose silly games and drop points.

Looking at team selection, I would keep the same side, other than the enforced change of Anton Walkes in for the injured Nathan Thompson.

I thought last year Walkes did well when he came, putting a shift in. He hasn’t looked the same player this season, so I’m a little concerned, but we know he can do it.

Nathan Thompson has been playing so well and I don’t think gets the credit he deserves, so it’s a loss having him missing for a few weeks.

I think he’s capable of playing in the Championship. He goes forward, commits to a challenge, and has excellent communication with Jack Whatmough and Matt Clarke at the back.

I am fine about Walkes coming in, our squad is good enough. Even if we had Gareth Evans at right-back, I’m not worried at all.