Gaffer: We must do all we can to keep Thompson at Portsmouth

Gaffer for a Day Luke Atiyah, aged 28 from Havant, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s 2-2 draw with Burton...

What did you think?

Ben Thompson. Picture: Carl Thomas

It wasn’t the Pompey win I wanted, although Burton were the best team we've seen at Fratton Park so far.

Nigel Clough’s side played a high-tempo game, with patches during that match in which we struggled to keep up with them. They made us a bit dogged and tired at times.

It was 10 minutes here and there when we looked really, really good. Equally, in periods we resulted to hoof ball, which can be so frustrating.

Also, although Oli Hawkins wins everything in the air, more often than not there doesn’t appear anyone intelligent enough to pick it up.

What about Pompey defensively?

The defence was extremely uncharacteristic with its mistakes. The one thing solid this season has been the back four, we’ve not witnessed a complete collapse.

For the second goal, Jake Hesketh waltzed through most of the defence.

I think we missed Nathan Thompson and his reliability. I don’t want to single people out, that can be critical and unkind, but I have concerns over Anton Walkes in the same right-back role.

So was it two points dropped?

When you come from behind to draw you should feel more positive – but Burton had two shots and scored twice.

Whenever you lose two points at home that is going to be frustrating, but that doesn’t really disappoint me. I was actually concerned with our decision-making in the final third.

To say it was two points dropped is a bit disrespectful to Burton, who fully deserved their point.

Who shone for you?

It has to be Ben Thompson as man of the match, I don’t really think we can expect a much better performance from a player in that position.

We haven’t seen a player at Fratton Park who can tackle that well for a long, long time – when he passes it, it’s one of the passes of the match!

We need to get him to want to stay. Let’s create a song or something and make him feel loved, he’s an outstanding player.

Craig MacGillivray 7

Anton Walkes 6

Jack Whatmough 6

Matt Clarke 7

Lee Brown 6

Tom Naylor 6

Dion Donohue 6 (Gareth Evans 6)

Jamal Lowe 6

Ben Thompson 9

Ronan Curtis 6

Oli Hawkins 7