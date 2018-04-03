Gaffer: Wigan played into Pompey’s hands

Have your say

Gaffer for a day Chris Underwood, aged 22, from Southsea, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s win over Wigan.

Were you impressed with Pompey?

It was a scrappy game but the way we defended was superb, Wigan played right into our hands.

Kenny Jackett put Anton Walkes on Nick Powell and he kept him quiet the whole game, frustrating him. We limited them as best as we possibly could.

It was not the best performance of the season, but the finest in terms of commitment and fitness.

After all, Wigan have Championship-quality players, while Powell should be in the Premier League.

What was your reaction towards Paul Cook?

I saw him outside the ground after the Wigan team bus arrived and he signed the Pompey top I was wearing.

I don’t see why people should boo him to be honest, he gave us the best football we’ve had since the Premier League days.

During the match I was sat near the away dug-out and the reaction was pretty good towards him apart from a few cries of ‘Judas’. He even acknowledged some of us with a clap.

Although he looked nothing but angry during the game!

Who was your Pompey star man?

It has to be Jack Whatmough, he was the stand-out player, with Jamal Lowe closest.

Jack commanded the defence really well and since returning from injury has gradually got better and better with every game.

Usually I am not a fan of his, for personal reasons, but he really stood out for me.

You have to admire the way he comes back stronger from injury, proves the doubters wrong and wears his heart on his sleeve for Pompey.

And the play-offs?

We can definitely reach them, especially now we are getting everyone back from injury.

About four or five games ago people would have laughed at the suggestion, not any more.

Pitman has given us so much.

Chris’ Pompey player ratings

Luke McGee – 8

Nathan Thompson – 7

Jack Whatmough – 9

Matt Clarke – 8

Brandon Haunstrup – 7

Anton Walkes – 7

Jamal Lowe – 8

Ben Close – 7

Gareth Evans – 7

Kal Naismith – 6

Brett Pitman – 8