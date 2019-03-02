Have your say

Joe Gallen has allayed fears over Pompey’s injured quartet.

Oli Hawkins, Nathan Thompson, Matt Clarke and Ronan Curtis all limped out of the Blues’ 5-1 romp over Bradford today.

Nathan Thompson was forced off with a head injury against Bradford. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s side were forced to finish the game with 10 men, with Curtis coming off in added-time after suffering a kick to the leg.

Hawkins was withdrawn with a cut to his ankle, while Thompson and Clarke both clashed heads and were forced to be replaced by Anton Walkes and Dion Donohue respectively.

Gallen is optimistic all of their setbacks aren’t serious, however.

He believes the four will be available for next week’s trip to Charlton.

The assistant manager said: ‘Ronan got a bit of a kick to his shin or to his ankle.

‘He’ll be fine – it’s very difficult to stop Ronan Curtis as a person.

‘Even if his ankle ballooned up he’d be saying he was fine.

‘Nathan Thompson is the worst one but is not concussed or anything.

‘He’ll be going to hospital tonight and having some work done.

‘I think he has (lost teeth). It looks like there’s some damage in there.

‘He’s not concussed but will be having some dental work.

‘Matt Clarke has got a couple of large cuts – one on his forehead and the other on his nose.

‘He’s fine and talking away but saying it’s a bit of a pain he has go to hospital.

‘Oli Hawkins is also fine but had a cut on his ankle.

‘I don't think it’s going to require stitches and he said to me it’s stopped bleeding.

‘It looks pretty bad all these players came off but I’m glad to say all of them, it looks, will be available for what’s a pretty big game at Charlton next week.’