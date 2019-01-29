Have your say

Joe Gallen believe Omar Bogle is the striker that Pompey ‘could really do with.’

The 25-year-old completed a loan move to Fratton Park from Cardiff for the remainder of the season yesterday.

Omar Bogle. Picture: Colin Farmery / Portsmouth FC

Bogle became the Blues' third signing of the January transfer window – following the permanent captures of Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris from Rochdale and Shrewsbury respectively.

After the loan departures of Joe Mason (Wolves), Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR), Kenny Jackett urgently needed to bolster his forward options before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

A marksman had been high on the manager’s shopping list for the majority of the month and Bogle arrives to boost Pompey’s League One promotion push.

The Blues have primarily operated in a 4-2-3-1 formation this season, with Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman challenging for the lone striking role.

That’s a mantle Bogle is now also fighting for.

But Gallen feels the ex-Grimsby talent can also operate up front alongside either Hawkins or Pitman.

Pompey’s assistant manager said: ‘He’s a number nine for us.

‘He can play up front on his own or with a partner. He’s that player we could really do with.

‘Omar can hold the ball up and link play, but he has some mobility, strength and power as well.

‘He could work with Brett and Oli, so he gives us three options which is about right for that position.

‘I’m sure he’ll be good for us.’

Bogle spent the first half of the season at Championship outfit Birmingham.

He scored one goal in 16 appearances, although only four came as starts.

Last season, Bogle also had a temporary spell at Peterborough but netted once in nine outings.

Now Gallen is hoping the former Wigan man can settle down on the south coast.

He added: ‘I think he needs a home and a bit of love.

‘He needs to settle down and hopefully this will be a good place for him.

‘We need people to hit the ground running and he’s capable of doing that.’

Pompey are hopeful Bogle will be involved in tonight’s League One top-of-the-table clash at Luton.