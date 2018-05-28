Gallen delighted with Pompey’s new-found flexibility

JOE GALLEN is delighted with Pompey’s positional flexibility following early transfer-window business.

The Blues last week completed deals for attacking pair Ronan Curtis and Louis Dennis to bolster their squad.

According to Gallen, both can operate in a variety of advanced roles, handing Kenny Jackett excellent options.

And Pompey’s assistant manager is relishing the opportunity to see the pair in action.

He said: ‘We have been pretty much on top of it after January when the window closed, we got ourselves out and about, trying to get some work early.

‘Hopefully there will be some more.

‘The pair give us options, flexibility, hunger and desire to succeed, that’s what we are looking for all the time.

‘Ronan is on the left but right-footed and can also do a job down the middle, a lot of people think he can be a number nine too.

‘He can play across the positions. He would say he’s on the left of a three, but we also feel the nine or 11.

‘Louis Dennis is probably a number 10, but we think he can play in any of the three positions as well.

‘We are just looking for good players – and think both can fit into our system.

‘I haven’t seen Ronan play live, but obviously we have all seen bits and bobs.

‘Our head of recruitment (Phil Boardman) has been out to Ireland to watch him two or three times, and another scout has been out to see him as well.

‘Ronan is 6ft plus, brings a lot of directness to his game, is good in the air, a good runner and a bit more of a scorer of goals than creator, but I think he can do both.

‘With all attacking players you are looking for assists, goals, running, energy, attitude, and hunger. We think we have that.’