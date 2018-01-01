Gallen has Pompey faith despite injuries

Joe Gallen is confident Pompey can deliver a result at Bristol Rovers today – despite being short of bodies.

Injuries marred the Blues’ comprehensive 3-1 win against Northampton on Saturday.

Danny Rose was forced to go off with a suspected fractured leg and Gareth Evans also limped out with a hamstring complaint.

Brandon Haunstrup also missed the clash through a knee problem and will be out for the next few weeks.

However, despite having a reduced squad to pick from, Gallen insists Pompey can pick up points at the Memorial Stadium.

Kenny Jackett’s right-hand man said: ‘Bristol Rovers is always a tough game.

‘They have some good players and they attack very well, but I’m confident enough with what we’ve got.

‘Having seen the second half against Northampton, I’m confident with what we have got and without people coming in we can go there and get some points.

‘It’ll be totally different to Saturday. When we’re at Fratton and there’s 18,500 fans they give us encouragement and that brings confidence.

‘It’s different away from home, although our fans are fantastic away and there will be plenty of them and I seen enough on Saturday to say we can go there and get a result.’