Joe Gallen believes Pompey’s dip in form is over and declared: It’s going to be our time again.

The Blues picked up their first League One victory since New Year’s Day after putting Bradford to the sword on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett’s men had lost three and drawn five in the division since defeating AFC Wimbledon on the opening day of 2019.

After starting the year with a five-point advantage at the top of the table, Pompey’s blip has seen them slip out of the automatic promotion places and drop to fourth.

But after thrashing the Bantams 5-1 at Fratton Park, Gallen believes things are turning the Blues’ way.

And he is adamant Pompey are more than capable of stringing together a run of victories during the remaining 11 games this season.

Pompey celebrate Jamal Lowe's goal against Bradford - two minutes after Hope Akpan had netted for the visitors. Picture: Joe Pepler

The assistant manager said: ‘We needed that one win in the league. It was a very good performance against Barnsley and we could feel it turning our way.

‘With the penalty decision, things like that haven’t been going our way.

‘We’ve had goals disallowed, free-kicks going against which are not and end up in the net – I could go on.

‘A lot of things have not gone our way and I’m pleased that decision went our way.

‘It just confirmed what I’m thinking that it’s going to be our time again.

‘We feel very capable of a very big finish.

‘There’s usually a dip for everyone and that’s the message to get across.

‘We’ve had it, it’s done and we’ve always known we’re capable of what I’m calling a run of wins.

‘We got on that a bit last year and we’re more than capable.

‘We are a lot stronger than last year – our squad and our players are a lot stronger.

‘Now we are more than capable of churning out quite a lot of wins on the bounce with the confidence that will give us.’

Pompey took a 2-0 lead into half-time.

Gareth Evans broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before Tom Naylor doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Hope Akpan reduced the deficit for Bradford in the 65th minute but the Blues restored their two-goal advantage a couple of minutes later through Jamal Lowe’s cushioned finish.

Ben Close’s double put the gloss on the success.

Gallen admitted Akpan’s goal might have ‘wobbled’ Pompey in recent weeks.

But he hailed the character they displayed to not be ruffled.

‘It was a good response to them scoring because maybe in previous weeks them scoring might have wobbled us,’ added Gallen.

‘But confidence is pretty high and getting back to where it was.

‘You could sense that from the crowd, who were excellent. There were songs about going to Wembley which just makes it a very good atmosphere for the players to go out and play their football.

‘It could have been more than five.’