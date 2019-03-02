Have your say

Joe Gallen reckons it was about time refereeing decisions went Pompey’s way after they delivered their first League One victory for more than two months.

The Blues run riot against Bradford at Fratton Park, romping to a 5-1 victory.

A Ben Close double, Gareth Evans’ penalty and goals from Tom Naylor and Jamal Lowe ensured Kenny Jackett’s troops picked up a success in the division since New Year’s Day.

It was also Pompey's first win in nine league game as they firmly got their promotion charge back on track.

With the game goalless, the hosts were awarded a spot-kick in the 22nd minute for a push on Oli Hawkins during a corner.

Evans stepped up and emphatically finished into the top corner.

Gareth Evans fires Pompey ahead from the penalty spot against Bradford. Picture: Joe Pepler

That gave the Blues impetus and they subsequently put the relegation-threatened Bantams to the sword.

Gallen admitted he wasn’t sure if it was a foul on Hawkins at first glance.

But the assistant manager feels decisions haven’t been going Pompey’s way in recent weeks – so he was grateful when referee Oliver Langford pointed to the spot.

And once the hosts went in front, Gallen was certain the Blues would pick up three points.

‘It was a thoroughly-deserved win for us,’ he said.

‘The first 10 or 15 minutes was close then after the 15th minute we really stepped it up and played some good football.

'We passed the ball very well, passed the ball through the middle of the pitch – which we want to happen.

‘That enabled us to get the ball wide with overlapping and underlapping forwards.

‘We were able to create numerous chances. Maybe we were slightly fortunate with the decision for the penalty.

‘There did seem to be a lot of pulling. They’re the sort of decisions that haven’t been going our way in the past two or three months.

‘We’ve had numerous poor decisions given against us.

‘It’s a good sign the penalty got given in a home game at 0-0 and it was a very good penalty from Gareth.

‘After that it only looked like there was going to be one winner and offensively it looked like we were going to create a few chances and score a lot of goals.’