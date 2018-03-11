Gallen pleased to have Pompey defender back

Have your say

Joe Gallen believes Brandon Haunstrup’s return from injury gives Pompey a timely boost for the business end of the season.

The left-back is available for first-team selection after missing six games with a knee problem.

Haunstrup was in the form of his career before he picked up his setback in the 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on Boxing Day.

However, the Waterlooville talent has recovered and recently featured in the reserves’ 4-0 win over the Royal Navy at Burnaby Road.

He came off the bench against Gillingham yesterday and Gallen is delighted he’s back to bolster competition in the Blues’ squad.

The assistant boss said: ‘Brandon has played intermittently for us over the course of the season.

‘He must have played around 15 games and he’s never let anyone down.

‘He’s a great bloke and is very straightforward and easy to manage, and has played some good games for the first team.

‘He’s back and up for selection. For the way things are for us, it’s nice to have Brandon back. He’s been part of quite a few wins, so let’s see how he does.

‘Brandon is very athletic and has a very good attitude.

‘He wants to get forward. When him and Jamal Lowe were playing a bit on the left they dovetailed quite well down the left flank.’

After Haunstrup was consigned to the treatment table, Dion Donohue was offered a second opportunity at left-back.

The Welshman has made a marked improvement in the role and has restricted Wolves loanee Sylvain Deslandes to a solitary appearance.

Gallen believes having a number of players to fill each position it healthy for Pompey.

He added: ‘Dion has done well in Brandon’s absence.

‘If we could get to two players in every position then that would be great.

‘We’ve got Brandon, Sylvain and Dion, who can also play in centre midfield.’