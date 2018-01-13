Gallen pleased with Pompey point against Scunthorpe

Have your say

Joe Gallen was pleased with Pompey’s return as they picked up a point against Scunthorpe.

The Blues were pegged back by Kevin van Veen’s second-half goal, which cancelled out Jamal Lowe’s opener in the 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

It was a result which saw Pompey fall out of the top six in League One, but Gallen was satisfied overall with the outcome.

The Blues assistant boss said: ‘We deserved the lead at the break.

‘Maybe we could’ve been two up and I did feel we’d need a second goal.

‘In the second half they came back into it more and their goal gave them confidence.

‘In the end a draw was a fair result, but I was pleased with our battling performance where we played some decent football.’