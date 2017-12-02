Gallen: Pompey were worthy winners

JOE GALLEN insisted Pompey thoroughly deserve their Checkatrade Trophy progress.

The Blues comfortably overcame Northampton 2-0 at Fratton Park this afternoon to maintain their interest in the beleaguered competition.

Goals from Gareth Evans and Stuart O’Keefe settled a match played in front of just 1,780 supporters.

And Pompey’s assistant boss believes it was a victory fully warranted.

He said: ‘I thought it was a very efficient performance from ourselves and very professional, we deserved to win the game.

‘It is always the aim to start the game solid, not to concede goals or allow too many chances and that is how it panned out for us.

‘I was a bit disappointed how just after half-time we gave away what I thought was a bit of a needless free-kick and that led to their best chance with the header from Taylor - and our keeper made a brilliant save.

‘It is fair to say, though, we probably could have scored a few more, their keeper had quite a good day in the second half and had a spell for 30 seconds where we seemed to save three or four goal-bound shots.

‘Obviously we will take the two goals we scored and move on.’