Gallen: Portsmouth confident despite Norwich’s huge jump in class

Joe Gallen admitted the Pompey players will notice a ‘huge jump in class’ when they travel to Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday.

But the Blues assistant manager is confident the Fratton Park side can go to Carrow Road and show what they’re made of.

Pompey currently sit top of League One as they look to return to the Championship following a seven-season wait.

The Canaries are also flying high, occupying second place in the Championship and with a realistic chance securing Premier League football for the first time since 2015-16.

Gallen acknowledged the task awaiting the Blues as they go head-to-head with Daniel Farke’s side will be daunting.

Only seven members of the current PO4 squad have experienced Championship-level football.

Yet, with Pompey having only lost twice in their past 19 outings, the Blues assistant boss believes his side will be up for the challenge.

'The standard of player you come up against when you're playing against the top of the Championship is a big jump, the players are technically excellent, very powerful, very quick, the size of the players might surprise some of our players who haven't played in the Championship,’ said Gallen.

'So I think it's just an exciting prospect for us to go and see if we can play well, put in a strong performance and get through.

'But going to Norwich and trying to win their is very tough.

'We’ll approach it as we've been approaching all the league games.

'We understand going to the top end of the Championship is a huge jump in class, but we go there with every confidence that we can put in a strong performance.

'Ultimately, trying to get through, trying to beat Norwich on their own patch has proved elusive for a number of Championship teams this year.

'They are a very, very good side and rightly so at the top end of that division and looking to get into the Premier League so it's an exciting challenge for us.

'But we just approach it the same as we approach any away game we've been playing.’