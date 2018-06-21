Gallen relishing Pompey league start

Joe Gallen is delighted with both the opening-day venue and identity of the opposition following the release of Pompey’s fixtures.

The Blues are to kick off the 2018-19 campaign by hosting Luton on Saturday, August 8.

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen

It’s the sixth time in seven seasons Pompey have been handed a league curtain-raiser at Fratton Park – and fourth in a row.

And the assistant boss is looking forward to the clash.

Gallen said: ‘It is very nice to be at home, I must admit, mainly because I am pretty superstitious and last year we had a home game and won!

‘That’s the way I think – and it’s also good to be up against one of the fancied teams in the league.

‘Luton are a big club, historically they have been in divisions higher than even League One, so I think it’s going to be a big game with two good teams possessing ambitions of doing well this year.

‘It gives you an idea straightaway of where you are and Luton will have their eye on being in the top six I would have thought – and we have our eye on that as well.

‘I think it’s a good test for us, a good test for them, two big clubs playing each other and a good indication of where we are early on.’