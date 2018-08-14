Pompey have turned to their AFC Wimbledon insider ahead of their Carabao Cup clash.

But Joe Gallen admitted he's not sure how much use first-team coach Paul Robinson's input will be ahead of tonight's first-round meeting at Fratton Park.

Pompey first-team coach Paul Robinson in his AFC Wimbledon days

Robinson is now part of the Blues coaching staff following three years with the Dons, after being sold by Paul Cook in 2015.

The 36-year-old helped the club to promotion to League One via the play-offs, making 118 appearances before his summer exit.

Gallen joked how Robinson’s has been Pompey’s mole ahead of the cup tie.

But the Blues assistant manager added he didn’t believe his input would prove too significant – and highlighted the importance that Pompey focus their efforts on what they can do to progress to the next round.

Pompey first-team coach Paul Robinson celebrates play-off victory with AFC Wimbledon

He said: ‘Yes, Robbo’s been helping us! Yes, he's been helping us a bit!

‘He thinks that any of their plans could change because he'll tell us!

‘A lot can be made of those sorts of things when ultimately we really have to get our own performance right. We have to get our own team right and not worry too much about what the other team may or may not be doing.

‘Who knows what team they are going to pick. So how can you worry about something you don't know about. What you do know is your own team and players. That's always the case.’

Kenny Jackett will have to balance the importance of cup progress with players who will need playing time against Neal Ardley’s team.

The Pompey boss has traditionally not been too drastic in his team changes for knockout competitions.

But Brett Pitman appears likely to start after missing out at Blackpool, while the likes of Danny Rose, Brandon Haunstrup, Luke McGhee, Adam May, Louis Dennis, Conor Chaplin and David Wheeler are all pushing for minutes.

Gallen added: ‘The manager is thinking about it (changes). I just know the team that will be put out will be a team with recognisable names in their positions. It won't look anything other than quite a strong team.

‘There could be a couple of changes maybe, but it will be realistic first-team players playing.

‘There's a lot of games coming up, but I can't see how anyone will be tired or that would be a consideration.

‘It won't be giving people chances or throwing in the youth team. Nothing like that.’

- JORDAN CROSS