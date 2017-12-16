Gallen: Three points all that matters to Pompey

JOE Gallen shrugged off how Pompey’s victory over Bury was secured and insisted: It’s the points which really count.

The Blues collected their seventh win in eight matches following a comfortable triumph over League One’s bottom club.

It represented a fifth 1-0 win during that period, although today’s match was a flat affair which won’t linger in the memory.

Still, Pompey are now kept out of the play-offs courtesy of Charlton having scored more goals.

And the Blues’ assistant boss was focusing on outcomes rather than how it was achieved.

Gallen said: ‘We are looking for this season to be successful and if that’s the case in May we’ll be looking at some of these scrappy 1-0 wins along the way.

‘In some of the years where I’ve been lucky to be part of promotions, there have been plenty of games which have looked like just that today.

‘Gareth Evans has very good delivery in recent weeks and with his delivery in particular, he’s been very consistent and accurate. We are desperate to improve our tally of scoring goals from set-pieces, last week O’Keefe scored or Magennis - they are still arguing about it - but it was Gareth’s delivery.

‘Today was another excellent delivery and in the first half he had some very good deliveries too, we just didn’t quite get on the end of it.

‘It was a bullet header from Matt Clarke, typical of those sort of games. All that matters are the three points.’