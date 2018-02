Have your say

Stephen Henderson returned to Pompey training on Thursday as he kicked off his second spell with the club.

The Irish shot-stopper, 29, was put through his paces by Blues’ goalkeeping coach John Keeley following a transfer deadline day loan switch from Nottingham Forest.

Henderson, who played 25 times in his previous stint on the south coast, is expected to start against Doncaster Rovers in the League One clash at Fratton Park on Saturday (3pm).