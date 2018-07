Have your say

Check out our pictures from Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Erevidisie side FC Utrecht.

Sean Klaiber’s thunderbolt on 15 minutes handed the Blues’ Dutch visitors the advantage.

However, on the stroke of half-time Anton Walkes cancelled out Utrecht’s lead as he fired home from Brett Pitman’s pass.

Pompey’s next outing is against Luton next Saturday at Fratton Park as they kick off their League One season.