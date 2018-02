Have your say

Anton Walkes scored on his Pompey debut in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Doncaster.

The Spurs loanee, 20, bundled home the loose ball from Gareth Evans’ corner in the 19th minute to draw the Blues level, following James Coppinger’s fourth-minute opener for the visitors.

Walkes joins the Pompey debut-goal club the likes of Jermain Defoe, Kanu and Teddy Sheringham are members of.

Take a look at our gallery above to see who else in recent years have also netted on their maiden Blues appearance...