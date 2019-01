Have your say

Pompey took a 2-0 lead in the first half of the Checkatrade Trophy match at Southend.

Louis Dennis opened the scoring after two minutes and Gareth Evans doubled the advantage.

Check out pictures from the match.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

Kenny Jackett’s men were very much in control thanks to that second goal of the game from the midfielder just in first-half injury time.