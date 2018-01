Anton Walkes took part in Pompey training for the first time on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who has joined the Blues on loan until the end of the season, was put through his paces under the watchful eye of Kenny Jackett. The Pompey boss returned to Spurs, where he worked in the academy, to recruit the versatile talent in the January transfer window, which closes on Wednesday (11pm).

