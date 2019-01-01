Gamble pays off for Portsmouth winger in win over AFC Wimbledon

Jamal Lowe celebrated his 11th goal of the season and revealed: It was all about gambling.

The winger broke the deadlock in Pompey’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

In the eighth minute, Ronan Curtis’ shot could only be parried by Tom King.

Lowe was quickest to react to the loose ball and chipped a shot over the visiting keeper.

The former Hampton & Richmond talent told how he was anticipating Curtis to pull the trigger after cutting inside from the left.

Lowe admitted he’s been slow to foresee those scenarios in the past – but it’s something he’s learnt from.

He said: ‘It was just about gambling.

‘I thought hopefully the goalie wouldn’t hold Ronan’s shot and he didn’t, so I just dinked it over him – happy days.

‘I didn’t want to just hit the shot straight at him, I had to try to lift it over him and it’s gone in.

‘Once you see Ronan cutting in then you know he’s going to have a shot. If it’s on target and if the goalie pushes the ball back out into the area then you can get on the end of it.

‘There have been times when he’s cut in and had a shot, the ball has bounced back but no-one has been there.

‘Once you see Ronan start coming in, me, Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman know to be ready for it and to gamble.’

After a comfortable first half, Pompey struggled to get their foot on the ball for large periods after the interval.

Wimbledon equalised in the 75th minute through Kwesi Appiah’s 30-yard thunderbolt.

But Pompey were soon back in front, with Curtis heading Ben Thompson’s cross home.

Lowe played an instrumental role in the Blues’ winner and he insisted they never panicked after conceding.

He added: ‘They were chucking everything at us and we were pinned into our own half for a while.

‘They scored a 35-yard screamer but didn’t have any real chances. Clarkie (Matt Clarke) and Whaty (Jack Whatmough) dealt with them really well.

‘It was a freakish goal and sometimes you have to say “Fair enough”. You can’t do much about them and have to respond to it.

‘We showed good character to come back and it was a good header from Ronan.

‘When it’s like that, it’s about waiting for your moments and making them count.

‘We got that moment and for the second goal, everyone involved just made sure everything was right.’