Gareth Evans celebrated his new Pompey deal by insisting: we can still make the Championship this season.

The 30-year-old has signed a contract extension at Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.

The former Manchester United trainee joined the Blues on a free transfer in 2015, and has gone on to make 176 appearances to date, netting 31 times.

Evans has been a key figure in this term’s promotion bid, with his 12 goals in 45 outings helping Pompey to fourth in the League One table with nine games remaining.

He also netted in the recent 3-0 win over Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy – booking the Blues’ place at Wembley for the final against Sunderland on March 31.

Gaining promotion to the Championship, however, remains the club’s top priority.

And despite Pompey seeing Luton, Barnsley and Sunderland overtake them in the standings in recent months, Evans believes promotion remains a realistic goal.

‘I’m delighted to sign and extend my stay on the south coast,’ said Evans.

‘The gaffer’s shown a massive amount of faith in me and I think I’ve repaid him with my performances.

‘I believe we can get promoted to the Championship this season and I’m sure that, in years to come, this club will be back in the Premier League where it belongs.

‘The reason I first came here was to help Pompey achieve success and I was sure that it could be done.’

Evans joins Jack Whatmough and Craig McGillivray in penning new deals with the club this season.

Nathan Thompson is yet to extend his stay, with his deal due to expire this summer.

Jackett, nevertheless, is delighted to get another key member of his squad committing his future to the club.

‘I’m delighted that we’ve got these contract negotiations over the line and Gareth has committed his future to the club,’ said Jackett.

‘He’s very much a valued member of the team and in a young squad, the experience he offers is vital for us.’