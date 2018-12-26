Pompey’s League One title hopes were dented by Gillingham.

The Blues slipped a 2-0 defeat at Priestfield – despite dominating the majority of the game.

Kenny Jackett’s troops rued a number of missed chances in the first half and Josh Parker opened the scoring for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

Pompey were unable to find an equaliser and Callum Reilly’s second half stoppage-time penalty wrapped up the three points for the Gills.

And to make matters worse, Nathan Thompson limped off with a hamstring injury.

