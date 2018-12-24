Gillingham v Pompey: away-day guide

Have your say

On Boxing Day, Pompey supporters will travel to Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium for a 1pm kick-off.

The Gills’ stadium (Redfern Avenue, Gillingham, Kent. ME7 4DD) has a capacity of 11,582.

Blues fans will be in the old, temporary, Brian Moore Stand behind one goal – named after the well-known commentator who was a lifelong Gillingham fan.

The stand is uncovered so be prepared to get wet if it rains.

One unusual aspect of visiting Priestfield is that away supporters have to walk down a very narrow terraced street to reach the away entrance, or if coming from adjacent streets, down very tight alleyways.

How to get to Priestfield – by Road

Exit the M25 at Junction 2 onto the A2/M2 towards Rochester and Chatham.

Exit the M2 at Junction 4 and take the A278 towards Gillingham, driving straight across two roundabouts.

At the third roundabout take the first exit onto the A2 towards Gillingham town centre.

At the traffic light junction with the A231, turn right into Nelson Road, and passing the small bus station on your right, take a right turn into Gillingham Road.

The ground will be further along this road on your right.

Priestfield should be well signed.

Parking

There is no parking at the ground and most of the surrounding streets operate a residents-only parking scheme.

Traffic wardens do patrol on match days, so it is strongly recommended that you choose alternative parking areas.

There is a 24-hour pay-and-display car park in Railway Street, near Gillingham Station (ME7 1XE). It’s about 10 minutes walk to the ground.

There is also parking available for a small charge at Our Lady of Gillingham Catholic Church in Ingram Street (ME7 1YL), or the Woodlands Academy (ME7 2DU).

Both are about a 10-minute walk from the ground.

For on-the-day, up-to-date travel news and information link with @PompeyfcCop on twitter.

By train

There will be no trains running between Portsmouth and London or London to Gillingham on December 26.

Where to eat and drink

The Fleur De Lis pub (46 Gillingham Road, Gillingham ME7 4RR) will welcome Pompey supporters and is about a 10-minute walk from the ground.

It shows Sky and BT Sports, has hot and cold snacks and is family friendly.

To find the Fleur De Lis, with the away entrance at Priestfield behind you, walk down to the bottom of the street.

Turn left and on reaching the roundabout turn right onto Gillingham Road.

There is a fish and chip shop at the roundabout.

In the town centre is the Will Adams pub (73 Saxton Street, ME7 5EG).

The pub is in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide and serves food.

Also in the town centre, opposite the station, is the Southern Belle (170 High Street, ME7 1AJ).

Next door to it is a café.