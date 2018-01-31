Goalkeeper returns to Pompey

Have your say

Stephen Henderson has returned to Fratton Park to complete Pompey's deadline day work.

The goalkeeper has joined the Blues in a loan deal from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

He will now compete with league ever-present Luke McGee for Pompey's number-one spot.

The 29-year-old previously had a spell under Steve Cotterill and then Michael Appleton during the 2011-12 campaign, making 27 appearances.

Henderson has since turned out for West Ham, Ipswich, Bournemouth, Charlton and Forest.

He becomes Pompey's fourth and final January transfer window recruit, all loans.