Goalkeeping blow for Blackpool ahead of Portsmouth clash 

Blackpool have been hit with a goalkeeping blow ahead of their trip to Pompey on Saturday (3pm).

No1 stopper Mark Howard is a doubt for the League One clash at Fratton Park.

Mark Howard limps off against Arsenal. Picture: Anthony Devlin/ PA Images

The former Sheffield United man limped out of the Tangerines’ 3-0 FA Cup third-round defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

Howard sustained a recurrence of a groin injury he suffered earlier this season, forcing him to be replaced by Christoffer Mafoumbi in the 69th minute.

Terry McPhillips admits it’s highly doubtful Howard will feature against Kenny Jackett’s troops.

The boss told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘We’ll assess him again but he’s very doubtful for this weekend.

‘Chris has come in and done well before. He’s waited patiently for his opportunities and he’ll get another one I think on Saturday.’

Blackpool have been given a triple fitness boost, though, with Rangers-linked Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton and Ben Heneghan all in the frame to return.

Northern Ireland international Jordan Thompson is also back from suspension.