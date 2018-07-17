Gosport boss pleased with show against Pompey XI

Have your say

Craig McAllister had nothing but praise for Gosport Borough after their 3-0 pre-season friendly defeat by Pompey at Privett Park.

The Borough manager was impressed by their attitude and work-rate against the Football League opponents.

They were well in the game for a long time until Pompey kicked on in the final stages.

McAllister felt it was an excellent occasion for his team to be taking on the Blues and facing some good quality first team squad players.

He said: 'Personally I think this was a very good night for Gosport Borough.

'For an hour we looked really decent.

'All the players did what we asked them to do, which was to work hard and keep their shape.

'We knew we had to match them in the simple things which is something that we did.

'Portsmouth had some very experienced players out there and we were up against a full-time side that have been together for a couple of years.

'It was goalless at half-time and possibly we could have been in front.

'I felt we created more at that stage and had one or two clear chances.

'Dave Gerrard had an opportunity seven yards out but the goalkeeper came out and saved.

'I also had a half chance with a header.

'Creating more chances in the final third is an area we have been working hard on to improve.

'If you are going to win games you have to score goals.

'In the end Portsmouth's superior fitness told and it was inevitable we would concede at some point.

'Despite this there are lots and lots of positives we can take from the game.

'We are only half way through our pre-season and still have plenty of things to work on.'

The Hawks got a 2-1 win at AFC Totton.

The Southern League side led at half-time through a Stuart Green penalty.

Lee Bradbury's side hit back in the second half with goals from Alfie Pavey and Dan Strugnell.

It was a good workout as they build for the National League.

Horndean romped to a 9-0 win at Wick with three goals from Jack Maloney, two from Harry Jackson and strikes by Sean Wain, Connor Kelly, Luke Heard and Benny Reed.

Petersfield Town opened their pre-season with a 3-0 win against Fleetlands at Love Lane.